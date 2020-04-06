Goodwill Dallas Accepting PPE Donations

Goodwill Dallas Accepting Donations Of PPE, Including Handmade Masks

Goodwill Dallas, a leading social enterprise, is stepping up to support the Dallas medical community. Goodwill has partnered with Dallas County Health & Human Services, Methodist Health System and Parkland Health & Hospital System to collect critically-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) – including homemade masks. The drive will run through Thursday, April 30.

“We are really good at collecting donated items. We normally do it to help provide jobs and job training for individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment. But today, we can use those same capabilities to support our community’s response to fighting COVID-19,” said Tim Heis, President & CEO of Goodwill Industries of Dallas.

North Texas residents who have new and unopened personal protective equipment, as well as homemade masks, are encouraged to donate at any of Goodwill’s 23 Donation Centers across Collin, Dallas and Denton counties.

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price expressed gratitude to the community for supporting our healthcare professionals. “We’re thankful to our friends at Goodwill and our generous community for coming together in this critical moment to deliver these much-needed items into the hands of our local hospitals,” Commissioner Price said.

Dallas County Health & Human Services, Methodist Health System and Parkland currently have an adequate supply of products as well as plans to handle any spike in patients who have COVID-19. This measure is meant to simply add even more safety stock to their supply and provide a channel for the public to help.

“We have a bird’s eye view of how COVID-19 is affecting our community and we are prepared to deploy resources quickly, including these donations, to where they are needed most in our community,” said James R. Pogue, Sr., Strategic National Stockpile Coordinator for Dallas County Health & Human Services.

Goodwill is collecting the following:

• Hand sanitizer (all sizes)

• Antibacterial soap

• N95 masks

• Surgical masks

• Surgical caps

• Foot/shoe covers

• Industrial masks

• Disinfectant wipes

• Medical latex-free gloves

• Eye protection goggles

• Medical face shields

• Powered air-purifying respirators (PAPR) and PAPR hoods

• Medical protective gowns (water-resistant)

• Disposable food-grade gloves

• Thermometers (non-contact digital)

• Homemade fabric masks

All items can be donated daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at a Goodwill Donation Center. For a full list of Goodwill Donation Centers, refer to www.goodwilldallas.org. Donated items will be quarantined and cleaned according to current medical recommendations, and then distributed to Dallas County Health & Human Services, Methodist Health System and Parkland.

Goodwill Donation Center Locations by County:

Collin County

605 S. Custer Rd., Allen, 75013

3939 Ohio Dr., Frisco, 75035

6104 Alma Dr., Plano, 75023

1600 Independence Pkwy., Plano, 75075

2129 W. Parker Rd., Plano, 75023

2501 E. Plano Pkwy, Plano, 75074

Dallas County

2116 E. Belt Line Rd., Carrollton, 75006

3030 N. Josey Ln., Carrollton, 75007

1919 N. Haskell Ave., Dallas, 75204

18230 Midway Rd., Dallas, 75287

3020 N. Westmoreland Rd., Dallas, 75212

6464 E Mockingbird Ln., Dallas, 75214

5941 Forest Ln., Dallas, 75230

1661 E. NW Hwy., Garland, 75041

451 W. I-30, Ste. 100, Garland, 75043

3106 N. Shiloh Rd., Garland, 75044

2935 N. Belt Line Rd., Irving, 75062

4621 Gus Thomasson Rd., Mesquite, 75150

515 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson, 75080

Denton County

2440 S. I-35E, Denton, 76205

919 W. Main St., Lewisville, 75067

901 W. Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, 75067

3750 Main St. (FM 423), The Colony, 75056

