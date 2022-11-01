Glenn Heights Hosts Veterans Day Online Tribute On November 7

Facebook

Veterans Day, observed annually on November 11th, is a tribute to military veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Join the City of Glenn Heights in recognizing United States Veterans who are revered by many throughout the nation. Lest we never forget their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve.

To Celebrate the 2022 Veterans Day holiday, the City will feature a “Veterans Day Online Tribute” to be viewed online beginning Monday, Nov. 7th at 11:00 A.M. To watch the online tribute, visit the City of Glenn Heights’ official website or social media platforms.

Everyone can participate in this citywide act of gratitude by completing the questionnaire below to share information about veterans among your family, friends, neighborhoods, churches, and civic groups. Submitting the Veterans Day Tribute Questionnaire by Nov. 4th will ensure that our heroes are respectfully honored.

Veterans Day Tribute Questionnaire

For more information, send and email to ghce@glenn.heightstx.gov.