HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For November

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $334.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of November. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households.

“Because of the emergency SNAP benefits provided by HHSC, millions of Texans have access to nutritious food for themselves and their families,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas continues providing the assistance and support needed to help Texans stay healthy and take care of their loved ones.”

“As we head into the holiday season, we hope these additional allotments provide nourishing meals to Texans in need,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by Nov. 30.

The emergency November allotments are in addition to the more than $8.7 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.