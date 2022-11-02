Cedar Hill’s Thelma L. Wells, Beloved Speaker, Teacher and Author Has Passed

Facebook

Thelma L. Wells, known as “Mama T.” has passed. Mama T. was known worldwide for her warmth and candor as a business woman, speaker, teacher and author. She has been featured in numerous local and national publications and appeared on TV shows including The Dr. Phil Show, The Joanie Show, Life Today and the 700 Club. She was a sought after speaker by corporations, women’s groups and government entities. As a speaker, she spoke to over a million people and shared the stage with speakers such as Zig Ziglar, Max Lucado, Kay Arthur, June Hunt and of course her Women of Faith porch pals: Luci Swindoll, Sheila Walsh, Patsy Clairmont, Marilyn Meberg, Nicole Johnson and Sandy Patti.

“My dear Mama T., Thelma Wells exuded the widest width of grace I’ve ever seen” says Sandy Patti. TBN’s Sheila Walsh says “I’m so grateful for her kindness, wisdom and her passion for Jesus. Our loss is heaven’s gain.”

Mama T.’s tagline was “In Christ you can “BEE” the best!”, a mission she carried out for more than 50 years. “Human beings need a lot of encouragement to be able to do the things required and desired of them”, she would say. To that end, she hosted her own TV show for the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) and penned over 40 books during her lifetime. Mama T.’s desire to uplift women never waned.

After leaving the Women of Faith conference, she started That a Girl and Friends Speakers Agency and launched her “Generation Love: Divine Explosion” conference tour in 2016. She had just finished her last book Olive Tree Wisdom when she became ill.

You may continue to be inspired by the teachings of Mama T. through her website: www.thelmawells.com.

A memorial for Thelma L. Wells is planned for Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Trinity Church located at 1231 E. Pleasant Run Rd., Cedar Hill, TX 75104. The memorial will begin at 11:00 a.m. and is open to the public. In lieu of flowers, please send a financial gift to Trinity Church in memory of Thelma L. Wells (aka Mama T.).