Glenn Heights Animal Shelter in former PD station saves lives and transports around the United States

GLENN HEIGHTS – If you didn’t know the City of Glenn Heights has an animal shelter now you do! The shelter’s home is at the former police department building.

While the shelter has always had a presence in the city, when the Police Department relocated to the new city center campus, in December of 2022, that allowed more space for the animal shelter to operate. Glenn Heights Animal Control Officer Monica Salmeron wasted no time making the best use of the space. Depending on the size of the animal, the shelter can house up to 15 canine and feline residents while they wait on their forever home.

Salmeron, who has been in the job for the past eight years, takes her role as the Animal Control Officer very seriously. “I try my hardest to re-home animals by creating videos of the animals, dressing up the dogs [like in pajamas], working with volunteers, rescues, and foster homes. There is a consistent group I work with to find placement for the animals in the shelter,” Salmeron said.

She is all about saving animals. During the recent freeze a few months ago, Salmeron was all about making sure local animals didn’t freeze. In one case, she saved two pit bulls who were in the cold. These animals have since been moved onto a new forever home.

In addition to dogs and cats, the shelter has also seen a menagerie of animals come through the shelter which includes a peacock, a pig, a rabbit, and most recently a rooster.

Salmeron establishes relationships with not only the animals, but also their new owners. Shelter animals have been flown across the United States to their news homes and she gets updates from people as far away as Pennsylvania.

The Glenn Heights Animal Shelter is also all about community outreach and adoption events. On April 1 from 10:00am-12:00pm, there will be a vaccine clinic at the Public Safety building, located at 1938 S. Hampton Road. A variety of pets will also be on-site and available for adoption.

“We have a dynamic animal shelter here in Glenn Heights. It is usually full, so come out to the vaccine clinic Saturday and get your pet vaccinated. You may leave with another animal looking for their “furever” home too,” Salmeron concluded.

