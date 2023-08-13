Four Refreshing Bourbon Cocktails For Those Summer Get Togethers

My preferred adult beverage of choice during the colder months is bourbon, usually neat. But I prefer a more refreshing cocktail when the temps are 90 and above. That doesn’t mean eliminating bourbon, instead it becomes a key ingredient in cocktails. Our friends at Basil Hayden, one of my favorite bourbons, shared these refreshing bourbon cocktails recipes with us. I’m torn between the bramble and Fool’s Gold for my favorite.

Bourbon Bramble

Ingredients

1 1/2 parts Basil Hayden® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
3/4 part fresh lemon juice
1/2 part blackberry liqueur
Four blackberries
Five fresh basil leaves

Method

1. Combine basil and blackberries in a cocktail shaker and gently muddle.
2. Add rest of cocktail ingredients to shaker with ice.
3. Shake well.
4. Strain into a glass over fresh ice.
5. Garnish with a basil leaf and fresh blackberries.

Bourbon Punch

Ingredients

1 750mL bottle Basil Hayden® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
1 cup sweet vermouth
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup orange liqueur
20 dashes Angostura® bitters
1 cup tart cherry juice
2 cups soda water
Two oranges, sliced into wheels
1 tsp ground cinnamon
Ice

Method
1. Combine sweet vermouth, Angostura® bitters, sugar, and ground cinnamon in a pitcher or punch bowl.
2. Stir until sugar is dissolved.
3. Add the rest of the ingredients (except soda) and stir to combine.
4. Top with soda just before serving.

Fool’s Gold

cocktail glass with lemons
Fool’s Gold Photo credit Basil Hayden

Ingredients

2 parts Basil Hayden® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
3/4 part fresh lemon juice
1/2 part limoncello
1/2 part simple syrup
Lemon wheel
Fresh sage

Method

1. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice.
2. Shake vigorously.
3. Strain into a rocks glass.
4. Garnish with a lemon wheel and fresh sage.

Golden Hour

Basil Hayden Bourbon bottle with cocktail glass
Golden Hour Photo credit Basil Hayden

Ingredients
1 part Basil Hayden® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
3/4 part Lillet® Blanc
3/4 part Aperol® Aperitif
Grapefruit peel

Method
1. Combine ingredients over ice in a mixing glass.
2. Stir thoroughly.
3. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass over a large ice cube.
4. Garnish with a grapefruit peel.

 

 

