Fort Worth Convention Center Extends Shelter Hours

Ft. Worth Convention Center Shelter

The city of Fort Worth has extended the hours for the shelter operating at the Fort Worth Convention Center. It is open for residents who are without power through Thursday at noon.

Anyone needing the shelter will need to self-transport to the Convention Center and enter through the Houston Street entrance. The location is 1201 Houston St, Fort Worth, TX 76102.

COVID -19 screening will take place before entering the building and COVID -19 protocols will be in place.

Cots will be provided. People should bring their own blankets.

Food will not be provided.

Restrooms will be available, but there will not be facilities for showers.

At the present time we don’t have any way to allow animals into the shelter.

Parking is the responsibility of each individual. Garages are available on Commerce and Houston Streets.

The city will also have warming stations available for anyone who needs to have a warm place to go.

Warming stations will operate from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday.

Worth Heights Community Center at 3551 New York Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110. 817-392-8722

Notes: Warming center only. No snacks or cots

Handley Meadowbrook Community Center at 6201 Beaty St, Fort Worth, TX 76112. 817-392-2830

Notes: Warming center only. No snacks or cots

Diamond Hill Community Center at 1701 NE 36th St, Fort Worth, TX 76106. 817-392-5485

Notes: Warming center only. No snacks or cots

Ft. Worth Boil Water Update

Save

Also, please note the boil water notice has been extended to north side residents.

Due to a power outage at the Eagle Mountain Treatment Plant, and subsequent loss of water pressure in the system, the City of Fort Worth is notifying customers in a large portion of north Fort Worth to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

Fort Worth is extending the boil water notice to include a total of 212,000 Fort Worth residents. Nine cites that buy drinking water from Fort Worth – Haslet, Keller, Lake Worth, Northlake, Roanoke, Saginaw, Southlake, Trophy Club and Westlake – have been notified. If you reside in one of these cities, please contact your water utility directly with any questions.

