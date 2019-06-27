Hill Country Resort Has Activities For Everyone

When I think of vacation, I imagine sleeping in, lounging in the pool, sipping on adult beverages and relaxation. The reality is a little different, especially when traveling with the kids. Because as parents we all know, the kids need to be entertained or they will go stir crazy. The JW Marriott San Antonio has created programs for the whole family to keep you active, and the electronics packed away.

Our family is a little obsessed with the JW Marriott San Antonio for many reasons, but the kids love the resort’s 9 acre waterpark. With good reason, it was named the best hotel pool in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

With three activity pools for children, thrilling water slides, and a lazy river, the kids spend as much time as possible in the water. But if you’re looking for other options, the Resort has something for everyone looking to ‘move it, move it’.

Family Activities To Keep You Fit

Agility Boot Camp: Keep your boots at home but bring your sneakers. Designed for children ages 5 to 16, the Agility Boot Camp is a great way for children to maintain speed and agility through the summer months, or to introduce sports training to budding athletes. Speed Killz Period Training, a group that has trained many of Texas’ D1 Athletes, oversees activities focused on speed and movement to enhance neuromuscular control and flexibility.

Family Yoga: Need to find some zen and peace of mind for the whole family? This is the perfect activity for parents who want to introduce their children to yoga while spending quality time together in a healthy way.

Family Zumba: We are often guilty of over indulging while on vacation. Work off those extra desserts with Family Zumba. This allows children to dance out their energy while focusing on specific moves for a healthier lifestyle. Parents will have a blast seeing their little ones move like no one is watching to high-intensity music while getting a great workout themselves.

Hit & Giggle Golf: Do you have an aspiring Jordan Spieth in the family? Children will have a blast while flexing their muscles learning how to play golf. SNAG, or Starting New At Golf, teaches children techniques and tricks to the game in a fun and effective way.

Nightlife Nature Walk: During our last visit to the JW Marriott San Antonio my 10 year old daughter and I went for a walk around the property in the evening. I was hoping we might spot a deer- instead we found several raccoons and a few armadillos. You never know what you might encounter when the sun sets in the Hill Country.

Sports Courts, Running and Walking Trails: Hone your skills or play some one on one at the resort’s tennis and basketball courts. Or take your fitness routine outside on the extensive trails for running and walking, all with incredible views of the Texas hills.

But even with all the activities, make sure and leave some time to relax in one of their newly renovated guest rooms, or book a tee time at one or both of their 18-hole PGA TOUR TPC golf courses. With so much to see and do, you’ll make some great family memories this summer!

Comments

comments