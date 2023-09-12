EPA Grant Program Could Provide Funding to Help DFW Air Quality

Facebook

NCTCOG working with local governments to develop plan to reduce greenhouse gases

Sept. 11, 2023 (Arlington, TEXAS) – Air quality is an ongoing issue in North Texas, where 10 counties are currently in nonattainment for ground-level ozone. The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) manages several programs that empower the public and private sectors, along with individuals, to play an active role in improving ozone levels and overall air quality in the region.

To continue efforts to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gases and other harmful air pollutants, including ozone precursors and particulate matter, NCTCOG has been awarded a grant through the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Climate Pollution Reduction Grants (CPRG) program.

The CPRG program has two phases. The first phase, the CPRG planning grants, provides funding to develop regional plans to improve air quality. The Dallas-Fort Worth area has received $1 million from the CPRG planning grants. With help from local partners, NCTCOG is leading the development of the Dallas-Fort Worth Air Quality Improvement Plan (DFW AQIP). The DFW AQIP is a comprehensive plan to improve air quality, enhance sustainability, prevent and mitigate effects from climate change, and promote equity.

The measures in the DFW AQIP could be implemented in the CPRG Phase 2, which provides $4.6 billion in funding to implement regional plans developed under CPRG planning grants. Local governments interested in applying for the $4.6 billion in funding from Phase 2 of the CPRG program are encouraged to participate in the development of the DFW AQIP to ensure projects of interest to their communities are included and made eligible for Phase 2 funding.

“We appreciate our valued local partners for their longstanding commitment to cleaner air and look forward to working with them on this new partnership with the EPA,” Senior Program Manager Chris Klaus said. “With their cooperation and the input of the public, we are confident we can develop a meaningful multipollutant plan and implement its principles to protect the health of the region for generations.”

To learn more about the CPRG program, attend an upcoming meeting and stay updated about NCTCOG’s efforts, visit www.publicinput.com/nctcog-cprg. NCTCOG plans to host public meetings throughout the region beginning this fall.

About the North Central Texas Council of Governments:

NCTCOG is a voluntary association of local governments established in 1966 to assist local governments in planning for common needs, cooperating for mutual benefit and coordinating for sound regional development.

NCTCOG’s purpose is to strengthen both the individual and collective power of local governments and to help them recognize regional opportunities, eliminate unnecessary duplication, and make joint decisions. NCTCOG serves a 16-county region of North Central Texas, which is centered in the two urban centers of Dallas and Fort Worth. Currently, NCTCOG has 228 member governments including 16 counties, 169 cities, 19 school districts and 27 special districts. For more information on the Transportation Department, visit www.nctcog.org/trans.