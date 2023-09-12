Harmony Public Schools Teachers receive 7.5 million in bonuses as part of TEA Incentive Allotment

Facebook

[TEXAS] –Harmony Public Schools presented $7.5 million in bonuses to its teachers through the Texas Education Agency’s Teacher Incentive Allotment program. Roughly 833 teachers across 62 campuses and 6 districts have been awarded. Nine Harmony teachers in Dallas received nearly $22,000 in bonuses. There are three designations a teacher can receive including recognized, exemplary, and master. From the designations, Harmony received 318 recognized teachers, 354 exemplary, and 161 master designations overall.

The Teacher Incentive Allotment was introduced in June of 2019 in Texas. Teacher designations from TEA generate additional teacher-focused allotment funding for districts and campuses to reward and retain their most effective teachers. The funding prioritizes high needs and rural campuses. Harmony Public Schools was one of the first school systems to be named into the program.

At Harmony, the teachers make a positive impact of inspiration and motivation on their students. The importance of our teachers is year round on impacting the next generation of scholars. The appreciation and engagement of our teachers is the backbone the Harmony Public Schools system.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

