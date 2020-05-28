Ellis County Reports 15 Additional COVID-19 Cases

Ellis County COVID-19 Cases

Ellis County- Texas DSHS shows Ellis County has 290 cases of COVID-19 as of 5/27/2020 at 3:40 PM. They report 187 recoveries in Ellis County and 115 active cases, with 13 deaths. We’re going to start also publishing the numbers found on the TX DSHS dashboard as the numbers are different.

The information below was provided by Ellis County, TX government in a press release or published on their Facebook page.

May 28, 2020 – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of fifteen additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and ten recoveries. This increases the countywide total to 327 cases of COVID-19, including 273 recoveries.

These additional positive COVID-19 cases include:

Glenn Heights-

58 year-old female

Ennis-

27 year-old male

64 year-old male

95 year-old female

Ferris-

32 year-old female

Midlothian-

54 year-old female

Red Oak-

4 year-old female and 34 year-old female (of the same residence)

Waxahachie-

15 year-old female and 19 year-old female (of the same residence)

44 year-old male

50 year-old male

54 year-old female

56 year-old female

73 year-old female

As of today, DSHS has reported 4,555 tests administered in Ellis County. These updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/ .

COVID-19 in Ellis County:

