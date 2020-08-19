Ellis County Reports 134 Active COVID-19 Cases

Ellis County Reports 3,213 COVID-19 Recoveries

If you check today’s DSHS dashboard for Ellis County, there are 178 new COVID-19 cases being reported today. However, they don’t show any data for August 16 or August 17. Whereas the data from THT which is what Ellis County officially goes by, there’s an increase of 158 new cases since Monday.

Official Press Release from Ellis County: According to the case line list provided by Texas Health Trace (THT) for August 18th, today’s report includes a total of 3,213 recoveries in Ellis County. Additionally, there have been a total of 3,381 reported positive COVID-19 cases in Ellis County, including 134 (8 probable and 126 confirmed) active cases. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard (DSHS), there have been 20,068 tests administered in Ellis County.

Save

It is tragic to report two additional lives lost due to COVID-19. This report includes a 60 year-old male resident of Waxahachie and an 83 year-old female resident of Buffalo Creek Assisted Living. According to the THT report received from the State, Ellis County currently has experienced a total of 34 deaths due to the virus. As of today, the DSHS interactive dashboard is reporting there are 51 COVID-19 related deaths in Ellis County. Information regarding these additional deaths have not been provided to the Ellis County OEM at this time.

Ellis County Judge Todd Little says, “While the total number of cases has increased, the number of active cases remains low. Your preventative actions promoting the health and safety of our community are trending positively. By each of us doing our part, we will continue to defeat this virus. #TogetherWeWin”

Comparison between DSHS Dashboard and THT

(the following comparison is intended to display the update reported locally from the State through THT and the reported numbers from the DSHS interactive dashboard)

DSHS Dashboard Data 8/18

Total Positive Cases: 3,433

Active Cases: 145

Recoveries: 3,254

Deaths: 51

THT Case Line List 8/18

Total Positive Cases: 3,381

Active cases: 134

Recoveries: 3,213

Deaths: 34

Save

Comments

comments