Ellis County COVID-19 Cases Seesaw

11 New COVID-19 Cases in Ellis County, 11 Recoveries

June 16, 2020 – COVID-19 cases in Ellis County seem to be on a seesaw, they go up, and down. Today, Ellis County reports there are eleven new COVID-19 cases and eleven additional recoveries. On the DSHS website, they show Ellis County as having 142 active COVID-19 cases with 7,599 tests conducted. In addition, they are reporting 19 deaths in Ellis County, while Ellis County government is still showing 18 fatalities.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of eleven additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and eleven recoveries. This increases the countywide total to 487 cases of COVID-19, including 355 recoveries.

These additional cases of COVID-19 include:

Ennis-

61 year-old female

Ferris-

46 year-old male

Glenn Heights-

23 year-old female

Maypearl-

50 year-old female and 54 year-old male of the same household

Red Oak-

55 year-old male

Waxahachie-

21 year-old male

27 year-old female

30 year-old male

32 year-old male

43 year-old female

As of today, DSHS has reported 7,367 tests administered in Ellis County. These updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/ .

Ellis County is hosting free mobile testing on Wednesday, June 17, from 10-4 pm at the Waxahachie Civic Center.

Schedule your appointment by phone or online. Registration begins 24-hours before the testing date.

Call- (512) 883-2400

Online: https://txcovidtest.org/

With coordination through the State of Texas, Ellis County is hosting a FREE mobile testing location. All tests administered are by appointment only. Eligible residents will drive to the testing location upon the time of the scheduled appointment and be notified by phone of the results.

To be eligible for testing, you must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever and/or chills

Cough (Dry or Productive)

Fatigue

Body aches/muscle or joint pain

Shortness of Breath

Sore Throat

Headaches

Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea

Nasal Congestion

Loss of Taste and/or Smell

