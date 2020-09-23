Ellis County Approves Abatement For Earthroot Holdings

Earthroot Holding Tax Abatement Approved

Earlier today, the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court solidified an agreement with Earthroot Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Sunrider; a net exporter of health wellness and beauty products with a presence in over 50 countries. Currently, Sunrider manufactures more than 400 health, wellness and beauty products, all produced at the company’s facility in Torrance, California.

According to plans for Midlothian, the new facility will also manufacture and store their products. The facility will be located in the Midlothian Business Park and is expected to be completed by 2022. Earthroot Holdings purchased the property in Ellis County in March, and began construction on the facility in June. The manufacturing facility is expected to employ a wide range of positions from research and development to quality control.

This agreement will create over 200 new jobs with an investment of nearly $53 million of new taxable value added for the County over the next 10 years.

The agreement goes into effect tomorrow, September 23, 2020, and states the company is required to build a 300,000 square foot facility, with an additional 300,000 square feet to be added in construction during the 10-year term for a total of 600,000 square feet.

200 New Jobs In Ellis County

The manufacturing group must provide an additional 200 jobs to Ellis County.

In exchange, Ellis County and Midlothian will give a 55% abatement of the new added value on the company’s real and personal property tax bill.

“The unanimous decision by the Commissioners’ Court supports the position of Ellis County’s willingness to partner with our local cities and school districts to eliminate poverty and provide above average payroll for all citizens. We are partnering with the City of Midlothian to increase the quality of development and serve as a catalyst for future development. This partnership will enhance both the U.S and Ellis County economy, manufacturing American made products here at home that are distributed worldwide. Together we win,” said Ellis County Judge Todd Little

According to Sunrider’s website, they are active in the communities where they are located. “In 2017, Sunrider led global fundraising drives to provide humanitarian aid to families affected by hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria in Florida, Texas, and Puerto Rico. Our support also reached survivors of the Nepal earthquake, Typhoon Haiyan, Hurricane Sandy, the Haiti earthquake, and the triple disasters in Japan.”

Based on the company’s LinkedIn description Sunrider is a “franchise like business”. “We have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in our global operations to provide you with exceptional support. We research, develop, and manufacture high quality herbal products in our 2 million square foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.”

