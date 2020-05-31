Eight Additional COVID-19 Cases in Ellis County, 5 Recoveries

May 31, 2020 – According to the dashboard from Texas Department of State Health Services, Ellis County has 85 active cases as of 5/30/2020 at 5:20 PM. They also report a total of 210 recoveries with 5,131 COVID-19 tests being conducted. Other than the number of tests conducted, there’s a discrepancy in the number of active cases and recovered cases as reported by Ellis County.

From Ellis County Press Release: The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of eight additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and five recoveries.

This increases the countywide total to 343 cases of COVID-19, including 290 recoveries.

These additional cases of COVID-19 include:

Ennis-

21 year-old female

26 year-old male

Ferris-

20 year-old male

Glenn Heights-

55 year-old female

Red Oak-

33 year-old male, 9 year-old female, and 3 year-old female (of the same residence)

Waxahachie-

25 year-old female

As of today, DSHS has reported 5,131 tests administered in Ellis County. These updates can be found on

their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/.

If you live in Ellis County and have had COVID-19 or currently have COVID-19 and would like to share your experience, please contact us at editor@focusdailynews.com.

