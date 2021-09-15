EG Vines Performs at Poor David’s Pub Sept. 17

Facebook

Nashville rocker and songwriter EG Vines performs at Poor David’s Pub in Dallas Sept. 17. Vines is touring the country in support of his second album, “Through the Mirror.” Several years ago Vines left his high-powered but stressful corporate job to pursue music full time. He released his critically-acclaimed debut album, “Family Business,” in 2019.

“There’s more to say here, and I just decided I wanted to really dig in,” Vines said.

Through the Mirror

With “Through the Mirror,” Vines is delivering on his promise and proving himself to be an essential voice in music. Press materials describe the electric guitar-riddled “Through the Mirror” as “part indie rock nirvana and part reaction to an uber-politicized world.”

“It’s open-ended enough to where people can take different things from it. It’s definitely a reaction to our uber-politicized world and social media. It’s that social dilemma, people get in their hall of mirrors, and maybe they’re not looking at reality,” Vines said.

The album was recorded mostly in Nashville’s Skinny Elephant Recording with co-producer Dylan Alldredge, with Vines drawing inspiration from punk and alt-rock favorites. The artist offers his own views against biting riffs and pulsing drums. He encourages listeners to critically engage with the world around them. His storytelling is inspired by musicians and folk artists like Jason Isbell and Bob Dylan.

EG Vines

Vines describes the album as a “Rorschach test for the modern world,” delivering his messages through a wide array of subjects. Topics range from American history to what theoretical alien visitors might think when they arrive on Earth.

Songs on the new album include “Am I Dreaming,” “Good Enough,” “The Royal Diplomat,” “King of the Rat Race,” and “Them.” “Meat on My Eyes,” “Ride,” “Waiting on the Aliens,” “Peace in this World,” and “Every Star.” complete the album.

His second album contains examples of how Vines is able to take personal viewpoints, throw in droves of guitars, and add a little poetic license to craft songs fit for arenas and amphitheaters worldwide. “Through the Mirror” is available to stream or purchase online now.

Vines will appear with special guest Andrew Holmes at Poor David’s Pub, 1313 Botham Jean Blvd. (formerly S. Lamar Street) in Dallas’ Cedars neighborhood Sept. 17. Tickets to the concert range from $15-$22. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. For information, please call 214-565-1295.