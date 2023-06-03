DUNCANVILLE ZONING FILE #2023-14

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL

ZONING FILE #2023-14

A public hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., and before City Council on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of Katherine Jackson, Applicant, for a Zoning Change from DD, Downtown District to LOR, Local Office Retail District, on A M G Merrill ABST 884 PG 075, TR 42 ACS 0.4400 and A M G Merrill ABST 884 PG 075, TR 43 ACS 0.834 O T, more commonly known as 210 and 214 South Main Street, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.

As an interested citizen, you may appear at the public hearing or you may send a notice to either the Interim City Secretary, Kristin Downs, or to Nathan Warren, Senior Planner, P.O. Box 380280, Duncanville, Texas, 75138-0280 stating your position.

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE

Kristin Downs

Interim City Secretary

Nathan Warren,

Senior Planner