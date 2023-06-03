DUNCANVILLE NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING Temporary Workforce Housing

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE
PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL

A public hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., and before City Council on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to consider a request of the City of Duncanville, for a text amendment to add and define the land use: Temporary Workforce Housing which will allow the rental of a residential unit offered for rental to guests for residential purposes for a period of more than thirty (30) nights but less than six (6) months. Such rentals may include a shared room, a single room, or the entire dwelling unit. These uses are conducted by the homeowner or tenant, not by a hotel or other business. Such use will require a Specific Use Permit “SUP” within the SF-43, Single Family Residential District; SF-13, single Family Residential District; SF-10, Single Family Residential District and SF-7, Single-Family Residential District.

As an interested citizen, you may appear at the public hearing or you may send a notice to either the Interim City Secretary, Kristin Downs, or to Nathan Warren, Senior Planner, P.O. Box 380280, Duncanville, Texas, 75138-0280 stating your position.

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE
Kristin Downs
Interim City Secretary

Nathan Warren,
Senior Planner

