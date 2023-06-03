Facebook

CITY OF DESOTO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Case Z-1491-23

The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will be conducting a Public Hearing to consider an appeal for Specific Use Permit (SUP) Case No. Z- 1491-23 that was denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission on May 23, 2023 to allow for a 100-foot commercial monopole tower on a property currently zoned Single Family- Country Estate (SF-CE). The property is addressed as 1437 S. Pleasant Run Road, generally located on the west side of Cockrell Hill Road and north side of W. Pleasant Run Road. The property consists of 0.1291 acres of land within Tenderfoot Estates Subdivision. The applicant is AT&T and the owner is Faith Bible Church of Dallas, Inc. The hearing before the City Council has been set for Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Asunto Z-1491-23

La Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación de la Ciudad de DeSoto llevará a cabo una audiencia pública para considerar una apelación para el Caso de Permiso de Uso Específico (SUP) No. Z-1491-23 que fue denegado por la Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación el 23 de mayo de 2023 para permitir una torre monopolista comercial de 100 pies en una propiedad actualmente zonificada como Single Family- Country Estate (SF-CE). La propiedad se dirige como 1437 S. Pleasant Run Road, generalmente ubicada en el lado oeste de Cockrell Hill Road y el lado norte de W. Pleasant Run Road. La propiedad consta de 0.1291 acres de tierra dentro de la Subdivisión Tenderfoot Estates. El solicitante es AT&T y el propietario es Faith Bible Church of Dallas, Inc. La audiencia ante el Concejo Municipal se ha fijado para el martes 20 de junio de 2023 a las 7:00 p.m.

For meeting information please go to the City website (http://www.desototexas.gov/1515/Agendas-and-Minutes) to view the agenda. If you have any questions regarding this case, contact the Planning and Zoning Department at (972) 230-9622.The building in which the above meeting will be conducted is wheelchair accessible; spaces for the mobility impaired are available.

Any request for sign interpretative services must be made forty-eight hours prior to the time of the meeting.

Arrangements for sign interpretative services may be made by calling the City Secretary at 972/230-9646 or by calling TDD-1-800-RELAYTX (1- 800-735-2989).

To be a valid, written protest or petition in opposition must be filed with the Planning Department before 4:00 P.M of the working day immediately preceding the date in which the City Council will hear this case.