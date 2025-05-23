Duncanville School Crossing Guard Jerry Boyd Receives Lifesaving Award

Facebook

The Duncanville Police Department recognized Jerry Boyd, a dedicated school crossing guard, with the Lifesaving Award for his heroic actions in saving a student’s life. The award was presented during the City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 20, at Duncanville City Hall.

Jerry Boyd Lifesaving Award

On the morning of March 24, while stationed at Byrd Middle School, Boyd was escorting a student across an intersection when a wrecker failed to yield and entered the crosswalk. In a split-second act of bravery, Boyd pushed the student out of harm’s way, absorbing the impact himself. Responding officers arrived to find Mr. Boyd unconscious. He was transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where he received treatment for his injuries.

Medical personnel and investigators later confirmed that Boyd’s selfless actions likely saved the student’s life.

Duncanville Police Department

“Mr. Boyd’s courage and commitment to the safety of our children is nothing short of heroic,” said Duncanville Police Chief Matthew Stogner. “He is a true example of selfless service to our community.”

The Duncanville Police Department commends Jerry Boyd for his extraordinary bravery and unwavering dedication to public safety. His actions reflect the highest values of our city and serve as an inspiration to us all.

Boyd was also honored for his heroic actions by the Duncanville ISD Board of Trustees at their meeting Monday, May 19.

Service to Community

Serving the community has always been second nature to Jerry Boyd, although he’s extremely modest and you won’t ever hear him brag about it. He has been working as a School Crossing Guard at Byrd Middle School the past two years, and enjoys the work.

When asked for a comment, Boyd simply said “I’m there to make sure the kids get safely across the street, going to and from school.”

A Duncanville resident, Boyd was a longtime employee of Ben Franklin Pharmacy prior to the store’s closing. He is currrently serving as the first vice president and incoming president of Duncanville Noon Lions Club, whose motto is “We serve.” The official installation dinner and program will be held June 26 at the Lions Building in Duncanville. Dr. William G. Dover is the current president of the service organization.