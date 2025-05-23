Duncanville School Crossing Guard Jerry Boyd Receives Lifesaving Award

By
Jo Ann Holt
-
0
Jerry Boyd Lifesaving Award
Jerry Boyd receives lifesaving award, photo courtesy City of Duncanville

The Duncanville Police Department recognized Jerry Boyd, a dedicated school crossing guard, with the Lifesaving Award for his heroic actions in saving a student’s life. The award was presented during the City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 20, at Duncanville City Hall.

Jerry Boyd Lifesaving Award

On the morning of March 24, while stationed at Byrd Middle School, Boyd was escorting a student across an intersection when a wrecker failed to yield and entered the crosswalk. In a split-second act of bravery, Boyd pushed the student out of harm’s way, absorbing the impact himself. Responding officers arrived to find Mr. Boyd unconscious. He was transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where he received treatment for his injuries.

Medical personnel and investigators later confirmed that Boyd’s selfless actions likely saved the student’s life.

Jerry Boyd school crossing guard
Holt photo

Duncanville Police Department

“Mr. Boyd’s courage and commitment to the safety of our children is nothing short of heroic,” said Duncanville Police Chief Matthew Stogner. “He is a true example of selfless service to our community.”

The Duncanville Police Department commends Jerry Boyd for his extraordinary bravery and unwavering dedication to public safety. His actions reflect the highest values of our city and serve as an inspiration to us all.

Boyd was also honored for his heroic actions by the Duncanville ISD Board of Trustees at their meeting Monday, May 19.

Boyd honored by Duncanville ISD board
Photo by Joe Veracruz

Service to Community

Serving the community has always been second nature to Jerry Boyd, although he’s extremely modest and you won’t ever hear him brag about it. He has been working as a School Crossing Guard at Byrd Middle School the past two years, and enjoys the work.

When asked for a comment, Boyd simply said “I’m there to make sure the kids get safely across the street, going to and from school.”

A Duncanville resident, Boyd was a longtime employee of Ben Franklin Pharmacy prior to the store’s closing. He is currrently serving as the first vice president and incoming president of Duncanville Noon Lions Club, whose motto is “We serve.” The official installation dinner and program will be held June 26 at the Lions Building in Duncanville. Dr. William G. Dover is the current president of the service organization.

Previous articleMidlothian HS Musical Wins Top Honor at Broadway Dallas HSMTA
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.