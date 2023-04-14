DUNCANVILLE REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL EXECUTIVE SEARCH AND RECRUITING SERVICES CONSULTANT

Facebook

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

EXECUTIVE SEARCH AND RECRUITING SERVICES CONSULTANT

RFP 23-0019

The City of Duncanville, Texas, solicits sealed proposals from qualified consultants. Sealed proposals will be accepted at the City of Duncanville Procurement Office by 2:00 p.m. (CST) on Friday, April 28, 2023. Attention: Chief Procurement Officer, 203 E. Wheatland Road, Duncanville, Texas 75116.

There is no pre-proposal meeting scheduled for this solicitation.

Proposals must be submitted on the prescribed form furnished in the proposal package. The City is not responsible for responses misdirected or not received by 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023

The RFP solicitation package is available online at:

https://www.publicpurchase.com/gems/duncanville,tx/buyer/public/home, and there is no fee for accessing or participating in the bidding process.

Chief Procurement Officer

City of Duncanville, Texas

purchasing@duncanvilletx.gov