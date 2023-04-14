Milkshake Concepts Unveils a New Oasis for Dallas with Saaya

Facebook

DALLAS (April 14, 2023) – Picture yourself in a relaxing space enveloped by fragrant spices, plush and colorful surroundings and rich Mediterranean flavors. Milkshake Concepts is ready to bring this vision to life with the debut of a new, multi-sensory experience – dubbed ‘Saaya’ – this spring.

Saaya, which means shadow, shelter or refuge in ancient Sanskrit, is the newest concept from the renowned, Dallas-based experiential hospitality group. With its expansive patio, luxury furnishings and lush landscaping, Saaya will be the perfect getaway for anyone looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of urban living.

Located at 2511 Swiss Ave., Saaya will sit next door to the legendary nightclub, Citizen, making it the ideal beginning to a lively night on the town or a tranquil setting for late-night cocktails and shared plates. Saaya will offer live entertainment, including private karaoke suites and also traditional hookah. The menu will feature mezze – small Mediterranean-style tapas – that will showcase the region’s savory flavors and aromatic spices, meant to be shared with family and friends.

Dishes will include Lebanese Caesar Salad with Chopped Romaine, Goldened Zaatar Croutons, Pickled Red Onions, Tahini Caesar Dressing. Crispy Cauliflower with herbed tahini, pine nuts, capers, Hawayej spice and Beef Shawarma Bites made with Lavash Bread, Tahini, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Sumac, Parsley. They will also bake fresh Manakish – Lebanese flatbreads – in a variety of options.

Saaya will also feature two signature cocktails – the 43 Shades of Gray which includes Gray whale Gin Crème de violet, Licor 43, allspice and lemon along with the Pompeii Passion that is made with Ancho Reyes, passion fruit, coconut and lime.

“With both Citizen and Harper’s nearby, we felt a venue like Saaya – with its unique offerings – would be a welcome addition to the neighborhood,” said Asim Sheikh of Milkshake Concepts. “Saaya delivers that same energy, but with the refined and relaxed approach of an oasis in the middle of downtown. There’s nothing quite like it in Dallas and we can’t wait for our guests to indulge in our newest experience.”

No detail was overlooked in creating Saaya’s authentic Mediterranean feel to ensure the nearly 5,400-square-foot design matched the ambiance and aesthetics of the region. From rich and colorful fabrics throughout the interior to the lush native greenery and foliage in the outdoor space, guests will feel a world away on every visit.

For more information about Milkshake Concepts visit milkshakeconcepts.com.

About Milkshake Concepts

Founded in 2015 by Imran Sheikh, Asim Sheikh & James Faller, Milkshake Concepts is a Dallas-based experiential hospitality group responsible for some of the Metroplex’s best restaurants and nightlife. The group currently operates eight brands, including The Finch, Vidorra and Harper’s, across 11 locations and expects to have a total of 20 venues open by the end of 2023.