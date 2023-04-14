Thousands Expected to Participate in Ultimate Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer at Fair Park (Cotton Bowl Plaza)

Facebook

DALLAS, TEXAS (April 14, 2023) – The DFW affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is inviting the community to come together on Saturday, April 29 at FAIR PARK (COTTON BOWL PLAZA) to fuel progress for patients by participating in PanCAN PurpleStride® DFW with Premier Sponsor Bell Nunnally, the ultimate walk to end pancreatic cancer. PanCAN PurpleStride is a national movement that funds life-changing programs and services for pancreatic cancer patients and their families.

PurpleStride DFW is one of 60 events taking place across the country on April 29. City-by-city, thousands of supporters will walk the nation in solidarity to raise national awareness and much-needed funds for pancreatic cancer. PurpleStride DFW’s goal is to raise $410,000. Nationally, PanCAN is aiming to raise $19 million. PurpleStride is the number one way PanCAN raises money to fight pancreatic cancer in a comprehensive way. These funds help provide pancreatic cancer patients and their families with free, personalized information and resources through PanCAN Patient Services.

“We can make a difference in the lives of pancreatic cancer patients nationally by taking action locally when we come together on April 29,” said Angeli Bateman, Affiliate Chair of PanCAN’s DFW affiliate. “There is a critical need for more awareness and research for pancreatic cancer and the money we raise through PanCAN PurpleStride will help make an impact.”

Pancreatic cancer is the world’s deadliest cancer with a five-year survival rate of just 12 percent. It is also the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in America. In 2023, more than 64,000 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the U.S., and more than 50,000 will die from the disease – including approximately 3,510 Texans.

In recent years, many prominent public figures have passed from pancreatic cancer including “JEOPARDY!” host Alex Trebek, actor Willie Garson, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, pro-golfer Tom Weiskopf, and U.S. Representative John Lewis.

DFW’s PurpleStride event is generously supported by national sponsors, Abbvie, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, GRAIL, local premier sponsor Bell Nunnally, gold sponsors GSG, Methodist Digestive Institute, UT Southwestern Simmons Cancer Center, silver sponsors Ed Haggar Family Foundation, Smurfit Kappa and WellMed/USMD/Healthcare Associates of Texas.

To register for free, donate, or learn more about PurpleStride DFW, visit purplestride.org/dfw.

For more information on the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and its urgent mission to save lives, visit pancan.org or follow PanCAN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) leads the way in accelerating critical progress for pancreatic cancer patients. PanCAN takes bold action by funding life-saving research, providing personalized patient services and creating a community of supporters and volunteers who will stop at nothing to create a world in which all pancreatic cancer patients will thrive.