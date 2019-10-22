Lancaster Homecoming Week #WEBO Reigns

2019 Lancaster Homecoming Packed With Spirit

LANCASTER – It has been a week of homecoming activities at Lancaster ISD.

And you have probably heard the term WEBO a lot.

For those not in the know, this is the hashtag on twitter #WEBO (WE Believe in Orange) for Lancaster ISD and it is also “artistically” displayed on the school’s athletic building.

Last Saturday the WEBO spirit began with the annual Homecoming Dance hosted by the Student Council. On Tuesday students had the chance to take a homecoming mum class in order to make their own rendition of the black, silver, white and orange ribbons to celebrate the week.

Wednesday was a theme day “Red Carpet Celebrity Day.” Students could dress like a celebrity and later that afternoon take part in the homecoming parade.

The parade set off through Lancaster at 5:30 p.m. beginning in Lancaster Town Square and winding its way to the end of the line at Tiger Stadium with a community Pep Rally.

State Representative Carl Sherman attended the parade riding in a parade vehicle with District 7, Lancaster ISD Board President, Ellen Clark; LaRhonda Mays, Board Vice President from District 4 and Lancaster ISD Superintendent Dr. Elijah Granger behind the wheel.

“This is it, WEBO Nation Homecoming Parade and we have Bryan Adams coming here at WEBO nation,” said Representative Sherman. “I don’t expect anything except a big victory. Go Lancaster. We are having a great time, can you hear this band?”

As Clark was riding in the parade car she reminisced about homecoming saying she graduated in 1959 from Lancaster ISD. That was when Lancaster and DeSoto students were split and went off to different schools.

Now, 60 years later Clark is still keeping watch over the school and making sure her high school reunion runs smooth every year too.

Thursday for Homecoming the theme was Throwback Thursday with students dressing in their favorite styles from the 1990s. Later that day the Lancaster Homecoming: Talent Show.

Finally, the big game on Friday and the Lancaster students went all out.

The theme; Tiger Mania and Class Color Wars were the rule of the day. Students wore their mums, ribbons, spirit shirts and took part in the school Pep Rally. That evening during half-time was the crowning of the Homecoming King and Queen as the Lancaster Tigers took on the Bryan Adams Dragons at Tiger Stadium.

