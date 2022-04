Duncanville Ordinance 2430

Facebook

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE ORDINANCES WITH PENALTIES

April 14, 2022 – ORINANCE 2430

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY AMENDING THE EXISTING SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL “SF-10” DISTRICT ZONING TO INCLUDE A SPECIFIC USE PERMIT “SUP” FOR A CARPORT ON IRWIN KEASLER DEV RED BIRD 4, BLOCK 16, LOT 3, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 622 W CAMP WISDOM ROAD, DUNCANVILLE, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN; PROVIDING FOR SPECIAL CONDITIONS; PROVIDING FOR A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. (April 5, 2022)

