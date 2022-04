City of Cedar Hill Ordinance 2022-760

Facebook

ORDINANCE NO. 2022-760

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS AMENDING THE ZONING ORDINANCE, ORDINANCE NO. 2001-64, AS AMENDED, BY AMENDING THE ZONING MAP DISTRICT CLASSIFICATION OF CERTAIN PROPERTY LOCATED SOUTH OF THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF WEST WINTERGREEN ROAD AND US HIGHWAY 67, LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS A PORTION OF TRACT 2 OF THE WILLIAM W. MERRELL SURVEY, ABSTRACT NO. 876, FROM THE “LR” (LOCAL RETAIL) DISTRICT TO THE “PD” (PLANNED DEVELOPMENT) DISTRICT; INCORPORATING A CONCEPT PLAN ESTABLISHING SPECIFIC STANDARDS; ADOPTING DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS; ACCEPTING A CONSENT AGREEMENT FROM THE OWNER; PROVIDING FOR CONFLICTS: PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES; PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE; AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 12th day of April 2022.

CH – Cenicola 4/17