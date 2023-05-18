Duncanville Girls Track Clinches the State’s Top Title

230 shares Facebook

First title in program history For Duncanville High Girls Track & Field Team

May 17, 2023 – For the first time in program history, the DHS girls track and field team clinches the UIL 6A State Championship title.

Saturday, May 13 at the Mike A. Myers Track and Soccer Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin, the Duncanville girls secured the points necessary to win the coveted title.

Yvette Green has been the Girls Head Track and Field Coach since 2014. She has developed the program into one of the most dominant in Texas. “These young ladies have been nothing short of amazing,” said Coach Yvette Green. “We started the meet with a second-place performance and I knew that we would build from there”.

For several consecutive years at the regional meet, Duncanville High School has competed against Klein Forest in the 4×100. “They’re always great competition and push our girls to elevate to a higher level”, Green continued. With a 1:36.06 finish, the Panthers clinched a silver medal in the 4×200-meter relay.

Indyia Walton claimed a bronze medal with a personal-best 42.44 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles. Duncanville’s 4×400-meter relay battled for a fourth-place finish – running a season’s best time by two seconds.

“Duncanville HS has a talented group of student-athletes and dedicated coaches.” said Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith. “Coach Green prepared the girls well and they executed as expected.”

In addition to a stellar performance by the girls, the Boys Track and Field team had five student-athletes compete in the meet bringing home the runner-up trophy for the second consecutive year. Interim Head Coach William Henderson did a great job stepping in and providing stability and leadership for our young men. According to Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith, “Coach Henderson kept the athletes focused on the goal.”