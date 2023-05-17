Mansfield Police Say Man Shot Son And Stepdaughter After Assaulting Wife

Facebook

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10:40 p.m., the Mansfield Police Department responded to a shooting call on Arabian Court. Upon arrival, officers determined that the incident was a domestic. They located the suspect identified as Thomas Boykin, a 52-year-old male, inside of the residence and he was taken into custody without incident. Officers located a 13-year-old male and a 21-year-old female with apparent gunshot wounds. They were both transported to Medical City Arlington by Mansfield medics.

Thomas Boykin, was a teacher at Linda Jobe Middle School in Mansfield ISD. In a statement released by Mansfield ISD the district said Boykin was placed on leave when they learned of his arrest, and the superintendent will ask the Board of Trustees for approval to fire him. “Mansfield ISD does not condone this type of behavior in our schools or community. Our thoughts and support are with the victims,” the statement said.

Based upon the investigation, detectives determined that Thomas Boykin had an argument with his wife and assaulted her. At that point, he retrieved a handgun and went into his son’s bedroom and shot him while he was sleeping and then proceeded into his stepdaughter’s bedroom and shot her. The wife was able to get out of the house and the stepdaughter called 911. Both victims have undergone surgery overnight and are listed in serious but stable condition.

This is still an active investigation and detectives are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting. Thomas Boykin was transported to the Everman Jail and was charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Assault Family Violence Serious Bodily Injury.