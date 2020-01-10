Duncanville Daddy Daughter Dance-Beauty & The Beast

Duncanville Daddy Daughter Dance, A Hot Ticket

Calling all Dads in Duncanville, it’s time to get out your Sunday best and practice your best dance moves. And guys, formal dress is required. This year the Duncanville Daddy Daughter Dance theme is Beauty & the Beast, and it might be the hottest ticket in town. You’ll be sure to have an enchanted evening as a DJ spins tunes to get everyone on the dance floor.The magical evening includes dinner, dancing, fun, games and a chance to mingle with other couples.

Duncanville’s Daddy Daughter Dance is on Saturday, February 8, at the Duncanville Recreation Center, 201 James Collins Blvd., Duncanville, TX 75116. Put the date on your calendar, but hurry over to the Duncanville Recreation Center to purchase your tickets. (Must be purchased on person) Only a limited number of tickets are available.They are $50.00 per couple and $15.00 for additional tickets.

The Duncanville Daddy Daughter dance is the perfect occasion for your Princess to show off her favorite dress. Together you can create a lifetime of memories as you spin around the dance floor. A photographer will work with couples to take photos in a photo booth.

Cedar Hill Daddy Daughter Dance

This year’s theme is Glamour Night! Each couple ticket includes admission for daughter and date, dancing, dinner and a professional photo. Space is limited. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to create memories that will last a lifetime! There is a maximum capacity for this event and once it is reached, we will close registration.

Tickets:

Early bird (ends Jan 19): $35 per couple / $15 additional daughter.

Regular (Jan 20-31): $45 per couple / $20 additional daughter.

You can register online at http://www.cedarhilltx.com/ddd, at the Recreation Center or the Parks & Recreation Administrative Offices at 285 Uptown Blvd.

*Tickets will not be sold at the door*

DeSoto Daddy Daughter Dance

The DeSoto Parks and Recreation Department presents the 26th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance. You are cordially invited for a memorable evening of dancing and elegance. This black-tie affair is a sophisticated and stylish night where Dads make Daughter’s dreams come true. This event is an unforgettable occasion with food, fun and giveaways.

This will be a Sold Out event. Space is limited. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Early Registration (December 12-28)

Early Bird Registration Regular Admission: $40 per couple ($20 for each additional daughter)

Reserved Tables $55 per couple; includes special seating area ($27.50 for each additional daughter)

Regular Registration (December 29 – January 31)

Regular Admission: $45 per couple ($22.50 for each additional daughter)

Reserved Tables $60 per couple; includes special seating area ($30 for each additional daughter)

Red Oak Daddy Daughter Dance

Save the date Saturday, February 1st from 6-8 p.m. for the 7th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance at Red Oak HS. Cost is just $10 per person and proceeds benefit the ROHS/ROMS Choir Booster Club. All ages are invited to this special night!

