Omicron Surge Drives Rising Cases In Dallas County

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Dallas County Reports 4,133 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Additional Deaths

The Omicron surge is crashing through the state and Dallas County is feeling its weight. DCHHS reports 4,133 new COVID-19 cases today and 15 additional deaths. The county continues opening new testing sites to keep up with demand, and reminds residents not to go to the emergency room for a test or mild symptoms.

“Today’s numbers are 4,133 new cases and 15 deaths. With the Omicron variant still dramatically increasing in numbers and expected to peak in the next week-and-a-half to three weeks, now’s the time to keep our resolve to doing the things that are proven to increase our chances of staying safe and of keeping ourselves, our family, and our community safe; These include limiting attendance at crowded indoor events and using options like curbside pickup and delivery.

If there’s a way to have meetings by telephone or zoom, it’s advisable, as is working from home to the fullest extent possible, from now until an established decline in Omicron cases. Knowing your status through testing is increasingly important. And I encourage everyone to get at home-test if they can find them or utilize our testing centers that we continue to open to keep up with demand throughout Dallas county. You can find all the centers here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/testing-locations.php.

Today we opened a testing center at Fair Park and tomorrow a testing site will be opened at Mesquite ISD Memorial Stadium. For details and appointment links, visit: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/testing-locations.php. It’s never too late to get vaccinated. And those who have not been boosted need to do so as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, Omicron will not be the last of COVID that we have to face and getting protection now from this wave through the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself against the next wave as well,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He expired at a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

Specific Guidance for the Public:

· Dallas County COVID-19 Related Health Guidance for the Public

· Dallas County Measures for Protecting An Institution’s Workforce from COVID-19 Infection: Employer/Employee Guidance

· Dallas County Guidance for Individuals at High-Risk for Severe COVID-19