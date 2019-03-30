DSO Annual Parks Concert Series Schedule

Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) will present the annual Parks Concert series starting May 27. These family-friendly concerts are FREE and open to the public and will be presented in Dallas-area parks stretching from North to South Dallas. Guest Conductor Ruth Reinhardt will lead the DSO in a program featuring light classics, patriotic tunes and other popular fare.

The 2019 Parks Concerts will kick off with the annual Memorial Day concert and fireworks display at Flag Pole Hill Park on May 27. The DSO will appear at Crawford Park in Pleasant Grove on May 29; Fretz Park in Far North Dallas on June 4; and Kidd Springs Park in Oak Cliff on June 6. The final DSO Parks Concert of the season will be at Paul Quinn College on June 11.

“We are proud to serve the Dallas community and meet our neighbors at the annual Parks Concerts,” said Kim Noltemy, Dallas Symphony Orchestra President & CEO. “The DSO enjoys the opportunity to perform for everyone around the city and share the experience of great music.”

Miss America Nia Imani Franklin & Skye Turner Guest Soloists

The DSO will welcome two guest soloists at Parks Concerts this year. Miss America 2019 Nia Imani Franklin, a classically trained opera singer and arts advocate, will join the DSO at Flag Pole Hill, Fretz Park and Kidd Springs Park.

“Miss Franklin is using her tenure as 2019 Miss America to advocate for arts education. As she was looking for organizations around the country to engage with, she learned of the programs here in Dallas and the DSO’s Southern Dallas Residency,” said Noltemy. “This was a great opportunity to work with her on stage with the orchestra and in local Dallas schools.”

Dallas singer Skye Turner will solo at Paul Quinn College. Ten-year-old Turner is a member of the Dallas Metroplex Musicians’ Association and recently appeared on the “Steve Harvey Show” where she was surprised on-air by legendary singer Patti LaBelle.

“Skye came to our attention through the Dallas Metroplex Musicians’ Association. When we saw her performance on air, we knew she would be a great guest at the Parks Concerts,” said Noltemy. “We are delighted to feature her with the orchestra.”

The 2019 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Parks Concerts are supported by Bank of America, ExxonMobil, Nordstrom and the Office of Cultural Affairs, City of Dallas. All concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, visit mydso.com or call 214.TIX.4DSO.

2019 Dallas Symphony Parks Concerts

May 27 at 8:15 p.m. Flag Pole Hill, 8015 Doran Circle; Special Guest Artist: Nia Imani Franklin (Includes fireworks)

Rain site: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

May 29 at 8:15 p.m. Crawford Park, 201 N. Prairie Creek Road

Rain site: A+ Charter School

June 4 at 8:15 p.m. Fretz Park, 6994 Belt Line Road; Special Guest Artist: Nia Imani Franklin

June 6 at 8:15 p.m. Kidd Springs Park, 1003 Cedar Hill Avenue; Special Guest Artist: Nia Imani Franklin

No rain site.

June 11 at 8:15 p.m. Paul Quinn College, 3837 Simpson Stuart Road; Special Guest Artist: Skye Turner

Rain site: Grand Lounge at Paul Quinn College

Admission to all community concerts is free. For more information, visit mydso.com or call 214.TIX.4DSO

ABOUT THE DALLAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents the finest in orchestral music at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, regarded as one of the world’s premier concert halls. As the largest performing arts organization in the Southwest, the DSO is committed to inspiring the broadest possible audience with distinctive classical programs, inventive pops concerts and innovative multi-media presentations. In fulfilling its commitment to the community, the orchestra reaches more than 211,000 adults and children through performances, educational programs and community outreach initiatives.

The DSO’s involvement with the City of Dallas and the surrounding region includes an award-winning multi-faceted educational program, community projects, popular parks concerts and youth programming. The DSO has a tradition dating back to 1900, and is a cornerstone of the unique, 68-acre Arts District in Downtown Dallas that is home to multiple performing arts venues, museums and parks; the largest district of its kind in the nation. The DSO is supported, in part, by funds from the Office of Cultural Affairs, City of Dallas.

Comments

comments