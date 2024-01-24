Drop Your Pants For Charity With The 2024 Cupid’s Undie Run

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Throughout the month of February 2024, tens of thousands of pants-less do-gooders in 31 cities across the United States will join the Children’s Tumor Foundation (CTF) as it hosts its annual Cupid’s Undie Run to raise awareness of the genetic disorder NF and raise funds for NF research.

For locals, February 17 is your day to drop your pants and run, dance, and generate funds and awareness for neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, and fundraises for NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation (CTF). You don’t have to be fit to participate, but you should be ready for some fun as there will be mingling, music, and drinks before jogging it out with a “brief” one mile (ish) run. It ends with an epic dance party to celebrate the individuals and teams that fundraised the most money for NF research or wore the best costumes.

From Boston to Orlando, Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles and 27 cities in between, tens of thousands of fearless fundraisers will show off fun costumes and sassy sleepwear to participate in the largest pant-less party in the nation.

In addition to returning sponsor Love, Tito’s, the 2024 Cupid’s Undie Run, for the first time, will partner with two new underwear sponsors: Woxer and Pair of Thieves.

“We feel incredibly fortunate that through our Good Fits program, Pair of Thieves has been able to provide critical support for a myriad of important causes,” said Cash Warren, founder of Pair of Thieves. “Cupid’s Undie Run is all about having fun while giving back to those in need, and that aligns perfectly with our brand values.”

“I can’t imagine a more perfect pairing than running in your underwear and giving back to a cause as important as ending NF,” said Alexandra Fuente, Woxer CEO & Founder. “We are thrilled to be a part of Cupid’s Undie Run, joining forces with the incredible team at Pair of Thieves and the dedicated and admirable Children’s Tumor Foundation. We encourage our Woxer community to embrace the cause and sport their boxer briefs to support ending NF!”

NF is a group of genetic conditions that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and affects 1 in 2,000 births, which is about 4 million people worldwide. Anyone can be born with NF, and it affects everyone differently. NF can lead to blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, disfigurement, learning challenges, disabling pain, or cancer.

While there is no cure for NF yet, progress is being made because of the efforts of the Children’s Tumor Foundation to make NF visible, connect patients with support, and drive innovative research to end NF. Since the first race in 2010, $23.7 million has been raised to support CTF’s mission to drive research, expand knowledge, and advance care for the NF community.

From beginning in Washington, D.C. with just a single run, Cupid’s Undie Run has grown to a national fundraising phenomenon with tens of thousands of participants in cities across the country. In 2024, Cupid’s Undie Run will be held in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boise, Boston, Buffalo, Charleston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Raleigh-Durham, Reno, the San Francisco Bay Area, St. Louis, St. Petersburg, Virginia Beach, Washington, DC, and Wilmington.

All participants in Cupid’s Undie Run must be 21+ the day of the event since alcohol is being served. You must bring ID. No ID, no entry, no exceptions.

Registration is available now at https://cupids.org/2024-registration/.