Jeep® Brand Brings 35-inch Tires to Two-door 2024 Wrangler for the First Time Ever

Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon and Willys two-door models with Xtreme 35 Tire Package offer 35-inch tires straight from the factory

Exciting news for Jeep enthusiasts– the 2024 Jeep Wrangler is reaching new heights, quite literally! Jeep is amping up the legendary 4×4 capability of the Wrangler by introducing the Xtreme 35 Tire Package on the new 2024 Wrangler Rubicon and Willys two-door models. This package, initially seen on the Wrangler four-door in 2021, is now making its debut on the two-door models, giving you that extra edge right from the factory.

Bill Peffer, the senior vice president of Jeep brand North America, shared, “Our passionate Jeep Wrangler customers are always asking for more – more capability and more adventure – so it’s a natural follow up to the success we’ve seen on the four-door Wrangler to now – for the first time ever – offer the 35-inch Tire Package on the two-door Wrangler.”

The 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 tires on the two-door Willys and Rubicon models bring extreme capability, including a best-in-class breakover angle of 32.4 degrees – and yes, it comes with a factory warranty.

With the Xtreme 35 Tire Package, you get unbeatable approach and departure angles, ground clearance, and water fording capability. Check this out:

Approach angle – 47.2 degrees

Breakover angle – 32.4 degrees

Departure angle – 40.4 degrees

Ground clearance – 12.6 inches

Water fording – 34 inches

All this awesomeness is available for a U.S. MSRP of $4,495, and you can snag it on Wrangler Rubicon and Willys two-door models with the 2.0-liter turbo engine. The package includes a set of LT315/70R17C (35-inch) BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires, 17-by-8-inch beadlock capable wheels, swing gate reinforcement, 4.56:1 axle ratio, and a 1.5-inch factory suspension lift with uniquely tuned shocks.

Ready to upgrade your Wrangler? You can order the Xtreme 35 Tire Package on the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon two-door model with the 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine right away. And stay tuned – it’ll be available for the Jeep Wrangler Willys two-door model with the same engine later this quarter.

Production kicks off at the Toledo (Ohio) Assembly Plant in March. Get ready to elevate your off-road adventures with the 2024 Jeep Wrangler!

