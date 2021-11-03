DQ Frozen Hot Chocolate Is BACKKK!

Facebook

IT’S THE SUPER-COOL, FROZEN “SIP OF THE SEASON!” THAT’S BRINGING COMFORT AND JOY FOR THE HOLIDAYS

BEDFORD, Texas (November 3, 2021) – What can we say about a frozen hot chocolate delight from participating DQ® restaurants in Texas? It’s chock-full of DQ vanilla soft serve ice cream, mixed with the icy crunch of a Misty® Slush, blended with glorious cocoa fudge and then topped off with silky whipped cream. In one word: YUM!

Oh, don’t forget the mouthwatering drizzle of chocolate cocoa fudge – about a billion times richer, darker and creamier than plain ol’ syrup.

“This seasonal drink is a fan favorite,” says Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “As holiday cravings sweep across Texas, the frozen hot chocolate should be on the top of everyone’s list.”

No doubt about it – DQ Frozen Hot Chocolate packs comfort and joy into one fabulously festive holiday beverage. And it’s available beginning in November at participating DQ restaurants in Texas. But don’t linger – this delightful treat is available for a limited time only and is available in small, medium or large.

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.

The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.

For more information about the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, visit dqtexas.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.