DPS Captures Tren de Aragua Gang Member in Houston

AUSTIN – A confirmed Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang member is now in custody following his arrest on Monday, Oct. 7, by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents in Houston.

Working in collaboration with the Houston Police Department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), DPS arrested Jorgenys Robertson Cova, 32, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, and took him into custody.

Cova was arrested after a DPS Special Agent assigned to the Houston Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) was notified of a suspected TdA member living in the Houston area in late September. The suspect, who was identified as Cova, was scheduled for an asylum hearing in Houston on Oct. 7.

Further investigation revealed Cova was wanted out of Pearland, Texas for theft. Over the course of the investigation, investigators observed tattoos on Cova’s arms including a five-point crown and a clock and roses – all known TdA markings.

Cova was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Brazoria Co. Jail.

Read more about TdA and what the state is doing to combat it, here.

As a reminder, Governor Greg Abbott’s Public Safety Office is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of known or suspected members of TdA who have been or are involved in criminal activity and pose an increasing danger to the public safety of Texans.

Learn more on how to report TdA activity, here.