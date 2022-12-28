Discover Exciting Mocktails on the Margarita Mile

DALLAS, December 28, 2022 – Exciting news for the many Dallasites who have made New Year’s resolutions or health goals that include fewer alcoholic drinks – you don’t have to give up fun with friends on Dallas’ famous Margarita Mile. More restaurants than ever are offering colorful and delicious mocktails so everyone at your table can enjoy!
While every restaurant on the Margarita Mile has a bevy of delicious cocktails for sipping, here are a few alcohol-free choices that snagged our attention.
Fearings:
Facetious: coconut puree, pineapple infused syrup, fresh lime juice
Fortuity: Navarro pinot noir grape juice, orgeat almond syrup, lemon juice, tonic
Jalisco Norte
Ginger Lemonade: ginger, agave and lemon juice
Blackberry Mint Soda: house-made blackberry syrup, lemon and Topo Chico
Las Palmas
Strawberry Limeade
Mexican Chocolate Milk
The Rustic & Joe Leo
Desert Pear Spritz: prickly pear syrup, fresh lime, club soda
Hibiscus Mockarita: hibiscus syrup, lime sour
Winter Sunshine: mixed citrus syrup, club soda
Tulum
Artisan Grapefruit: soda grapefruit, Topo Chico
Jungle Juice: passion fruit, cranberry, orange
You can read more about Mocktails on the Mile.
The Margarita Mile, a self-guided tour of the city’s best and brightest margaritas and invites both visitors and Dallasites alike to experience this iconic beverage like never before. When the Margarita Mile launched in May 2018, it staked the claim that Dallas is the Official Home of the Frozen Margarita. The updated and refreshed Margarita Mile 2.0 includes a range of new ‘ritas to try in a free, mobile-exclusive digital pass.
Participants must be 21 or older to partake in the Margarita Mile. As always, please drink responsibly. To see a full list of those participating in the Margarita Mile go to MargaritaMileDallas.com.