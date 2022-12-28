Discover Exciting Mocktails on the Margarita Mile

Facebook

DALLAS, December 28, 2022 – Exciting news for the many Dallasites who have made New Year’s resolutions or health goals that include fewer alcoholic drinks – you don’t have to give up fun with friends on Dallas’ famous Margarita Mile. More restaurants than ever are offering colorful and delicious mocktails so everyone at your table can enjoy!

While every restaurant on the Margarita Mile has a bevy of delicious cocktails for sipping, here are a few alcohol-free choices that snagged our attention.

Fearings:

Facetious: coconut puree, pineapple infused syrup, fresh lime juice

Fortuity: Navarro pinot noir grape juice, orgeat almond syrup, lemon juice, tonic

Jalisco Norte

Ginger Lemonade: ginger, agave and lemon juice

Blackberry Mint Soda: house-made blackberry syrup, lemon and Topo Chico

Las Palmas

Strawberry Limeade

Mexican Chocolate Milk

The Rustic & Joe Leo

Desert Pear Spritz: prickly pear syrup, fresh lime, club soda

Hibiscus Mockarita: hibiscus syrup, lime sour

Winter Sunshine: mixed citrus syrup, club soda

Tulum

Artisan Grapefruit: soda grapefruit, Topo Chico

Jungle Juice: passion fruit, cranberry, orange

You can read more about Mocktails on the Mile.

The Margarita Mile, a self-guided tour of the city’s best and brightest margaritas and invites both visitors and Dallasites alike to experience this iconic beverage like never before. When the Margarita Mile launched in May 2018, it staked the claim that Dallas is the Official Home of the Frozen Margarita. The updated and refreshed Margarita Mile 2.0 includes a range of new ‘ritas to try in a free, mobile-exclusive digital pass.

Participants must be 21 or older to partake in the Margarita Mile. As always, please drink responsibly. To see a full list of those participating in the Margarita Mile go to MargaritaMileDallas.com.