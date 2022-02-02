DFW Area Business Closures Due To Winter Weather

Facebook

Dallas County Courts & Offices Closed Thursday & Friday

Due to anticipated inclement weather, Dallas County offices & courts will be CLOSED for in-person operations on Thursday (2/3) & Friday (2/4).

⚠️If you have a jury summons for 2/3 or 2/4 or are currently part of a jury trial, you do not need to report.

DeSoto City Offices

All City of DeSoto Facilities will close to the public no later than 6:00 PM on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, and open to the public at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Ellis County Non Critical Offices Closed Thursday

On Thursday, all non-critical county offices will be closed, including the Historic Courthouse, Courts & Administration Building, Justices of the Peace, and Tax Offices. Critical public safety services such as law enforcement/fire/EMS, Road & Bridge precincts, and the Emergency Management Office will remain open and available as needs arise.

City of Lancaster Trash & Recycling

Due to anticipated inclement weather, trash and recycling services will NOT run tomorrow, Thursday, February 3, 2022. An update will be posted at a later time regarding Friday’s services.

If you have any questions, you can call us 972-218-1300.

Meals on Wheels Tarrant County Closed Thursday & Friday

Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County will be closed Thursday and Friday, February 3-4, 2022, due to inclement weather conditions across the county in order to ensure the safety of their volunteers and staff. Throughout the year, the agency delivers emergency shelf-stable meals to their clients to ensure they have the food they need until normal meal delivery can safely resume. All boxed meals are clearly marked for emergency use and contain a reminder to save the meal for bad weather days when the agency is closed. Meals On Wheels also delivered an additional shelf-stable meal last week, so a total of four shelf-stable meals have been delivered to each client since the last weather closing.

Meals On Wheels will continue to monitor the weather conditions to determine if additional closures will be necessary. If there is any accumulation of snow, sleet or ice, there will be no meal delivery. While major roads and freeways are usually cleared or treated for ice, most neighborhood streets remain very dangerous, not to mention issues with icy sidewalks and stairs. The agency will not put any of their volunteers or staff at risk of injury, so the safest course of action will be to close for the day.

Meals On Wheels would like to remind the general public to touch base with their neighbors prior to the upcoming winter storm, especially for those who live next to someone who is elderly, disabled or isolated. Offer yourself as a point of contact and ensure they have food, water and heat in their home. We make Tarrant County a great place when we work together as a community to care for one another.

As always, if you are experiencing an emergency call 911 for help.

Parkland Clinic Closures

All Parkland clinics and the COVID-19 testing center at Amelia Court Clinic, 1936 Amelia Court, Dallas, 75235 will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.

Parkland clinics that will be closed include:

• Community Oriented Primary Care health centers (COPCs)

• Acute Response Clinics (ARCs)

• Women’s Health Centers

• Youth & Family clinics

• Moody Outpatient Clinics

• Hospital-based outpatient specialty clinics

• Ron J. Anderson, MD Clinics

• Homeless outreach locations (HOMES)

• Comprehensive Breast Center

• Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic

The outpatient pharmacy located inside the Ron J. Anderson, MD clinic building on Parkland’s main campus, 5184 Tex Oak Ave, Dallas, 75235 will be open for service on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.

Patients who have an appointment on those dates will be contacted by Parkland to reschedule their appointments. Please do not contact Parkland.

Closed Saturday, Feb. 5

In addition, Parkland will also close its two vaccination clinics on Saturday. Those clinics

include:

• COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic – 2 nd Dose

Nathaniel Hawthorne Elementary School

7800 Umphress Road, Dallas, 75217

Note: The clinic has been rescheduled to 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12 at the same

location

• COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic & Flu Drive

Shiloh Church

4702 Saturn Road, Garland, 75041

Note: The clinic has been rescheduled to 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26 at the same

location. Only COVID-19 vaccines will be provided on this date.

Waxahachie No Trash Collection February 3

Residential trash service has been canceled for Thursday, February 3. Road and weather conditions are being monitored for the remainder of the week, and will be announced as soon as they are determined. The Citizens Convenience Station at 499 Lions Park Road will be open until 4pm today (Wednesday) for citizens needing to dispose of trash or other items prior to the storm. Please bring proof of residency (water bill) and ID. Updates will be announced as soon as they are available. Stay safe and warm!