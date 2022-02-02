All Parkland Clinics Will Be Closed Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4

Facebook

DALLAS – Parkland Health is taking proactive action to ensure the highest level of safety and minimize risk to patients, staff, and visitors by announcing all Parkland clinics and the

COVID-19 testing center at Amelia Court Clinic, 1936 Amelia Court, Dallas, 75235

will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.

Parkland clinics that will be closed include:

Community Oriented Primary Care health centers (COPCs)

Acute Response Clinics (ARCs)

Women’s Health Centers

Youth & Family clinics

Moody Outpatient Clinics

Hospital-based outpatient specialty clinics

Ron J. Anderson, MD Clinics

Homeless outreach locations (HOMES)

Comprehensive Breast Center

Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic

The outpatient pharmacy located inside the Ron J. Anderson, MD clinic building on Parkland’s main campus, 5184 Tex Oak Ave, Dallas, 75235 will be open for service on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.

Patients who have an appointment on those dates will be contacted by Parkland to reschedule their appointments. Please do not contact Parkland.

Closed Saturday, Feb. 5

In addition, Parkland will also close its two vaccination clinics on Saturday. Those clinics

include:

• COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic – 2nd Dose

Nathaniel Hawthorne Elementary School

7800 Umphress Road, Dallas, 75217

Note: The clinic has been rescheduled to 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12 at the same

location

• COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic & Flu Drive

Shiloh Church

4702 Saturn Road, Garland, 75041

Note: The clinic has been rescheduled to 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26 at the same

location. Only COVID-19 vaccines will be provided on this date.

For more information please visit, www.parklandhealth.org