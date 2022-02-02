All Parkland Clinics Will Be Closed Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4

DALLAS – Parkland Health is taking proactive action to ensure the highest level of safety and minimize risk to patients, staff, and visitors by announcing all Parkland clinics and the
COVID-19 testing center at Amelia Court Clinic, 1936 Amelia Court, Dallas, 75235
will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.
Parkland clinics that will be closed include:
- Community Oriented Primary Care health centers (COPCs)
- Acute Response Clinics (ARCs)
- Women’s Health Centers
- Youth & Family clinics
- Moody Outpatient Clinics
- Hospital-based outpatient specialty clinics
- Ron J. Anderson, MD Clinics
- Homeless outreach locations (HOMES)
- Comprehensive Breast Center
- Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic
The outpatient pharmacy located inside the Ron J. Anderson, MD clinic building on Parkland’s main campus, 5184 Tex Oak Ave, Dallas, 75235 will be open for service on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.
Patients who have an appointment on those dates will be contacted by Parkland to reschedule their appointments. Please do not contact Parkland.
Closed Saturday, Feb. 5
In addition, Parkland will also close its two vaccination clinics on Saturday. Those clinics
include:
• COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic – 2nd Dose
Nathaniel Hawthorne Elementary School
7800 Umphress Road, Dallas, 75217
Note: The clinic has been rescheduled to 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12 at the same
location
• COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic & Flu Drive
Shiloh Church
4702 Saturn Road, Garland, 75041
Note: The clinic has been rescheduled to 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26 at the same
location. Only COVID-19 vaccines will be provided on this date.
