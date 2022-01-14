DeSoto ISD Offering Free COVID Vaccines Next Week

Facebook

DeSoto Independent School District is partnering with the Burleson Pharmacy to offer free vaccines beginning Tuesday, January 18 through Thursday January 20 at the former DeSoto East Middle School campus located at 601 E. Belt Line in DeSoto. PCR COVID-19 testing will also be available. Services will be provided between 5 and 8 pm each day. Registration is encouraged, walk-ups may be accommodated on an as available basis.

Minor children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and a consent form will be required. Vaccines will also be available for older patients to accommodate the entire family in one visit if needed.

To register for the vaccine, visit https://form.jotform.com/220126699307054. Be sure to upload the consent form which can be found on the district website at http://www.desotoisd.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=165774&pageId=26020007

The registration form for the PCR testing can be found at: https://orders.bridgediagnostics.com/BurlesonPharmacy

For more information, contact DeSoto ISD Student Support Services at 972.223.6666.

Appointments are REQUIRED. Testing Site is INSIDE of Cedar Hill Collegiate High School. Entrance to Testing Site is located on the side of the building next to “High Pointe Ln.” Street. Testing is available for free on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.