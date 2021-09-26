DeSoto Eagles Soar Past the Mansfield Tigers 56-26

Facebook

Coach Mathis had his young men primed as they went on the road to play the Mansfield Tigers at R.I. Anderson Stadium Friday. The Tigers had other plans as they were on a two-game winning streak, scoring 38 and 34 points respectively in their past victories.

The Eagles were not to be denied as Matt Allen used his precision passing to dismantle the Tigers team defense with 363 yards and six touchdowns. Allen incorporated all his weapons allowing the Eagles to showcase their multitude of talents. Completing 24 of 34 passes is no small feat. Having a trio of Mike Murphy, Stephon Johnson Jr and Johntay Cook II, Allen found openings to exploit the Tigers.

Murphy led the Eagles with 10 catches, 139 yards and one touchdown. Johnson was next in line with seven catches for 89 yards and one touchdown. Not to be outdone, Cook had another dazzling game with five receptions, 80 yards and an eyepopping four touchdowns.

The Eagles team defense played excellent as they held the Tigers to only 86 rushing yards. The tenacious Eagles were truly relentless as they applied pressure and accrued several sacks in the game. Mansfield did not give up, putting up 19 points in the fourth quarter. It was not enough, as the Eagles won decisively 56 to 26.

The explosive DeSoto Eagles (3-2) next foe will be the Waco Lions at home on the 8th of October. The Mansfield Tigers (3-2) will play on the road against Waco Midway on that same evening.