DeSoto City Hall Closing Monday for One-Day COVID-19 Sanitation

Precaution Taken After Outside Contractor Tests Positive/Back Open Tuesday

Out of an abundance of caution, DeSoto’s City Hall will be closed on Monday, August 3, 2020, to undergo a facility-wide disinfection process following the late Friday discovery that an outside contractor hired for an HVAC project tested positive for COVID-19. The facility will be closed to both City workers and the public on Monday, and none of the in-person services offered in the City Hall “Town Center” facility will be available until Tuesday morning when City Hall will reopen.

Please note that nearby City facilities that are not physically connected to City Hall such as DeSoto’s Recreation Center and Public Library will remain open and operating on their present schedules. City of DeSoto Emergency Services operate from multiple locations and will not be affected. City waste collection services, which are performed by a private contractor, will operate as usual.

DeSoto’s Municipal Court, which is located in City Hall, already delivers many of its key services online. Those who need to resolve their court cases can text the Municipal Court Clerk at 972-737-7558 or video conference the Judge between 8 AM and 4 PM on Monday, August 3, 2020, by going to https://zoom.us/join, click JOIN a meeting, and type in MEETING ID 582-661-129

Ticket payments can also be made to the court online. For further details go to https://trafficpayment.com/SearchByInvoiceInfo.aspx?csdId=501&AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1

If there are any date-sensitive services that are impacted by the one-day closure, City Management will take the circumstances into account and work with the customers in question after City Hall reopens on Tuesday.

The City of DeSoto thanks any impacted residents for their patience during this precautionary period, and reminds all to continue to take all of the recommended protocols needed to stop the spread of COVID-19 including wearing a mask in public, staying home unless it is absolutely necessary to venture out, maintaining a safe social distance of at least 6 feet, and keeping hands clean and sanitized.

