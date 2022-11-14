DART Announces Thanksgiving Holiday 2022 Service Schedule

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) buses, light rail trains and Dallas streetcar services will operate on a weekend schedule on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25 for North Texas riders.

The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will not operate on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, and will provide Saturday service on Friday, Nov. 25.

DART and TRE holiday changes will continue until regular scheduled transit service resumes on Saturday, Nov. 26.

DART Mobility Management’s Paratransit Call Center will be closed Thursday through Sunday. Customers wishing to schedule trips by phone for any of the four days will need to do so by Wednesday, Nov. 23. Customers can also schedule, view and cancel trips 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.DART.org/paratransit.

On Thursday, Nov. 24, GoLink will operate only in zones that provide Sunday service. These zones include Northwest Dallas, Inland Port, Rylie, West Dallas, North Dallas, North Central Dallas and Park Cities. Service will be unavailable in all other zones.

On Friday, Nov. 25, GoLink will operate only in zones that provide Saturday service. These zones include Northwest Dallas, Inland Port, Rylie, West Dallas, North Dallas, North Central Dallas, Park Cities, Cypress Waters, Central Richardson, Legacy West, North Central Plano/Chase Oaks, Rowlett, Southeast Garland, Central Irving and Mountain Creek. Service will be unavailable in all other zones.

DART’s Customer Information Center will be closed Thanksgiving Day and open Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The administrative offices, Customer Care Center, and Lost and Found will be closed both Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 25.

Schedule information can be found at DART.org, TrinityRailwayExpress.org or by calling 214.979.1111.

2022 Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot

Buses in Downtown Dallas, Deep Ellum and North Oak Cliff could see delays on Thanksgiving morning and be affected by detours or reroutes, especially those running near the 2022 Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot, one of the largest multi-event races in the country.

DART Rail will operate three additional Red Line trains and one additional Blue Line train on Thursday morning due to the Turkey Trot to serve customers.

Additional Red Line trains from Parker Road Station depart at 7:13 a.m., 7:43 a.m. and 8:13 a.m., and arrive at Convention Center Station at 8:00 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. These trains will provide service to all stations between Parker Road and Cedars stations.

An additional Blue Line train from Downtown Rowlett Station departs at 7:22 a.m. and arrives at Convention Center Station at 8:05 a.m. This train provides service to all stations between Downtown Rowlett and Cedars stations.