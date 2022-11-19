Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant Returns To Walk-Thru Format, Bigger & Better

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

2022 Dallas Zoo Lights Dates Nov. 17-January 1

DALLAS, TX (Nov. 17, 2022) – Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant is back for its sixth year and returns to its original walk-thru format for the first time since 2019. The beloved holiday event has expanded with now three-quarters of the Zoo decorated, featuring more lights and light shows, new lighted animal lanterns, more than a dozen unique photo ops, festive new food and drink options, and the jolly old elf himself!

Spanning 40 select nights from Nov. 17 through Jan. 1, guests will be wowed by an even bigger and brighter event this year, including:

More than 1 million holiday lights that now extend through all of ZooNorth and into the Wilds of Africa Plaza;

New Santa’s Workshop on Picnic Ridge with crafts and activities for all ages, as well as the ever popular visits with Santa;

An all-new programmed light show in the amphitheater that runs continuously through the night;

A “Glow All Night” dance party for kids (and kids of all ages!) in the Lacerte Family Children’s Zoo;

Nightly musical performances from local acts on the main stage in The Grove; and

Late night hours for the Endangered Species Carousel and Conservation Railway Mini-Train.

Celebrate the Holidays on the Wild Side

“We are thrilled to bring Dallas Zoo Lights back in its original walk-thru format after pivoting to a drive-thru the last few years. We had heard from so many guests that they missed being able to stroll through the Zoo at night for this unique holiday event, and we look forward to welcoming everyone for a one-of-a-kind evening at the Zoo,” said Sean Greene, Chief Operating Officer at the Dallas Zoo. “There is no one else who can deliver

on a ‘wild’ holiday adventure like we can, and that’s what makes Dallas Zoo Lights so special!”

The emphasis for Dallas Zoo Lights is the festive lighting displays, so guests should keep in mind most of the animals will already have gone behind the scenes for the night by the time the event begins. Guests will still have a chance to see unique animal chats and encounters in the early hours of each evening, along with enjoying the animal-themed vignettes throughout the Zoo.

To complement this festive time of the year, the chef’s team has created a special holiday menu filled with tasty treats, including:

Gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches paired with tomato bisque;

Decked-out waffles with sweet and fruity toppings;

Tacos and fully-loaded nachos piled with smoked brisket and other fixings;

An ode to fair food with fried Twinkies, Oreos, and Uncrustables;

Hot chocolate and holiday-themed ice cream shake options that can be “spiked” for those ages 21+.

“At Reliant, we love lighting up the holidays – a time where family, friends, and the community come together to celebrate cherished traditions and the magic of the season,” said Andrea Russell, vice president, Reliant.

“We’re once again honored to present Dallas Zoo Lights and power such a fun and festive holiday experience that the whole family can enjoy.”

“We’re so thankful to Reliant for their ongoing support of this event,” said Greene. “Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant has earned its reputation as one of the best holiday lights events in the country, and we look forward to building on that together with Reliant in the years to come.”

Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant opens to the public on Thursday, Nov. 17, and is open for 40 nights (almost every night!) between then and Jan. 1. Hours are 5:30 – 10 p.m. each evening.

Tickets are on-sale NOW and must be purchased online in advance. We expect popular nights to sell out!

Ticket prices start at just $18 for adults and $14 for youth (ages 3-11). Dallas Zoo Members get a $4 discount off regular prices, and Patron-level members and above can reserve free tickets to Dallas Zoo Lights.

Important Dates