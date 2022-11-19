Sue Clark Receives Community Service Award

Facebook

Dedicated Duncanville volunteer Betty Sue Clark received the 2022-2023 Community Service Award from Old Chisholm Trail NSDAR. The award was presented by Honorary Regent and Community Service Chair Bobby Cutler Hill at the chapter’s meeting at Grace Place Church of Christ. Hill said Clark deserved the award for a number of reasons.

“Working to make her community a better place to live is Sue Clark’s driving force. She is a born leader, loved and respected by all who know her. She was named Duncanville Woman of the Year in 2021,” Hill said.

President of PIP

Clark is President of the Board of Directors of the Property Improvement Program (PIP) of Duncanville. In that capacity, she takes applications from the City of Duncanville and interviews homeowners who apply for help with work on their home’s exterior and/or yards. The work must be needed, not just wanted, and selected houses can’t be for sale. The projects are completed on two weekends in April or May, and again in September. As PIP President, Clark arranges for the city to pick up any trash accumulated by these projects.

PIP is a 501.3C nonprofit, and donations are their only source of funds. Clark is responsible for purchasing all needed supplies from Home Depot. Volunteers for PIP come from her home congregation, First United Methodist Church, along with First Christian Church, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, and Grace Place Church of Christ.

Hill notes, “This mission-minded woman has been on two trips to Panama to help in a medical clinic that was converted from a shipping container. First United Methodist Church acquired the container, and a Houston company sent an 18-wheeler to pick it up at no charge, taking it to Houston where it was shipped to Panama. The container was fitted out with plumbing and electricity, and partitioned off for exam rooms and a waiting area. Diapers, exercise bikes (to be assembled), bandages, wheelchairs, walkers, and canes were among the supplies donated from their surplus medical supplies by a group of doctors in Waco.”

Sue Clark Holds Power Lifting Title

In Santiago Chile, the former power lifter helped build a church sanctuary. Working with the men, she helped hoist up 4’ by 6’ sheets of concrete to install the roof. Not surprising, since Clark holds a World Record Weight Lifting title for her age and height.

Clark also tutors children in an after-school program at Central Elementary one day a week. She then cooks an afternoon meal for her students in the First Methodist Church kitchen. She has even been found cleaning the kitchen’s oven from time to time. Her dedication to the church includes serving on their Mission Committee for 15 years. She has served several three-year terms on the Finance Committee, and currently serves as a Trustee. Clark oversees church finances and credit card expenditures. She has been Treasurer of the United Methodist Women for eight years.

Tax Assistance

During tax season, she assists people unable to pay for tax help at the Duncanville Public Library. She has a degree in accounting, and her assistance is sponsored by AARP. Clark also works with CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, by making blankets for children in court due to a crisis situation. These blankets provide a source of comfort in a difficult time.

For three years, she worked at The Bridge, a homeless shelter in downtown Dallas where meals are served three times a day.