December 13: NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY COUNCIL OF MIDLOTHIAN, TX

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING

THE CITY COUNCIL OF MIDLOTHIAN, TX

The City Council of the City of Midlothian will hold a Public Hearing to begin at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 in the City Council Chambers at Midlothian City Hall, (104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX), to consider and act upon ordinances for the following cases:

CASE NO. SUP01-2023-002: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance for a Specific Use Permit on Lot C.A. 7, Villages of Walnut Grove, Phase One (1), to allow for a residential subdivision sign located facing Walnut Grove Road, near the entrance of the Villages of Walnut Grove subdivision (Case No. SUP01-2023-002).

CASE NO. SUP02-2023-007: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance granting a Specific Use Permit (SUP) to allow for indoor storage. The property is located at 615/617 N. 7th Street. (SUP02-2023-007)

CASE NO. Z01-2023-003: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance to rezone Lot 3-6 and Alley Majors, Original Town City of Midlothian (commonly known as 615/617 N. 7th St) from Residential Three (R3) District to Commercial (C) for Commercial uses. The property is generally west of N. 7th Street and North of West Avenue B. (Z01-2023-003)

CASE NO: OZ01-2023-14: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance amending The City of Midlothian Comprehensive Plan and Thoroughfare Map by supporting the northern alignment for the future expansion of FM 1387 in the city’s ETJ. (Case No. OZ01-2023-014).

CASE NO. Z02-2023-04: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance amending ±3.048 acres from Agricultural (A) to Single Family One (1) and a one (1) acre portion Single Family two (SF-2). The land is situated on Lot 3 of Duvall Place. The property is generally located at 3831 Plainview Road. (Z02-2023-044)

CASE NO: Z45-2022-177: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance amending the zoning of ±42.876 acres out of the Larkin Newton Survey, Abstract No. 729 and the J.T. Rawls Survey, Abstract No. 933, by changing the zoning from Planned Development No. 4 (PD-4) to Planned Development No. 165 (PD-165) for industrial uses. The property is generally located at 975 US Highway 67. (Case No. Z45-2022-177).

CASE NO. Z04-2023-010: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance amending the zoning of +/-46.329 acres being Lot 4, Block A of Midlothian Business Park and a portion of the Leeman Kelsey Survey, Abstract 593, from Planned Development No. 69 (PD-69) and Agricultural (A) District to a new Planned Development District for Battery Storage and electricity substation uses, approving a site plan and landscape plan. The property is generally located on Highway 67, east of VV Jones Road. (Z04-2023-010)

Any interested person will be given an opportunity to speak on these items. If you have any questions, please contact the Planning Department by calling (972) 775-7123.