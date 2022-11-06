Dallas Texas is Foodie Central in November

Facebook

Dallas turns into foodie central in November, with opportunities to eat, drink, and be merry almost every day leading up to our Nov. 24 Thanksgiving feast. I’ve already got my running shoes on, hoping to work off some calories between all these eating events. After just recovering from a fried Fair food daze, (and secretly eating leftover Halloween candy), I’ll need to run an extra mile every day to attend so many food events.

One of my favorite annual events, Chefs for Farmers, is happening this weekend after kicking off with Devour Thursday. The giant cocktail party with food samples was held at the AT&T Exchange.

Chefs for Farmers

CFF “showcases Texas’s best chefs and food artisans while celebrating the farmers that make great food possible,” and the festival features several sold-out events all day Saturday. These include farm tours and brunches or dinners with celebrity chefs, culminating in The Main Event at Old City Park from 2-6 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Crossing my fingers the weather stays nice for this wonderful day at the park. For information about The Main Event, which may still have general admission tickets available, visit chefsforfarmers.com.

The always fabulous Greek Food Festival is another longtime favorite food event opening this weekend. After a two-year pause the 67th Annual Greek Food Festival of Dallas runs through Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. My mouth waters at the thought of so much delicious Greek food specialties ranging from dolmades to baklava. For updated information, visit greekfestivalofdallas.com.

World Food Championships

Hard on the heels of these food and wine celebrations, Dallas plays host to the World Food Championships again this year. The WFC draws chefs from all over the world to compete in numerous events. Food show fans can buy tickets for front row seats to cheer on their favorite competitors, maybe even meet a few of them, and join the line for leftovers. The WFC runs four days, from Nov. 9-13 and features several side events including a Bourbon & BBQ happy hour, all at Fair Park. Visit worldfoodchampionships.com for more information.