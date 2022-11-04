BREAKING DeSoto Police Investigate Home Invasion, Seek Public’s Help

Facebook

Police investigate Home Invasion On June Bug Lane

DeSoto Police are asking for the public’s help with information about a late Friday morning home invasion by three armed suspects who broke into a home on the 1000 block of June Bug Lane. The home invasion left the three residents, two juveniles and an elderly woman unhurt but with their hands in zip-ties. It was not clear if anything was stolen during the break-in.

Police also reported that the three suspects, all African American males wearing face coverings and considered armed and dangerous, fled the scene in a vehicle, possibly a white van bearing the Texas License Plate NMX 3404.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further details are available at the present time. DeSoto Police request that residents with any information about this crime should call detectives at 469-658-3050.