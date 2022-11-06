Forever Mac Delivers To Big Crowd at Last Autumn Beats Concert

Facebook

More than 600 people gathered for Midlothian’s last Autumn Beats concert, featuring Forever Mac, Fleetwood Mac tribute band, on Saturday night at Community Park. Sponsored by Tim Tobey’s State Farm insurance to celebrate the agency’s 25th anniversary, the event attracted meet-up groups, reunion parties, and families. Despite chilly temperatures, concertgoers bundled up in blankets to enjoy the music. One fan, who has attended all six Beats concerts, scheduled her surgery, so that she would not miss this last event.

The free Autumn Beats series has featured a variety of music, including 80s and 90s pop, red dirt Texas country, and classic rock. The Fleetwood Mac tribute band attracted the biggest Beats crowd to date. Forever Mac features accomplished vocalists and musicians who deliver an authentic Fleetwood Mac sound.

Without being schmaltzy, they channel the essence of the band’s characters, including Leigh Anne Bramlett as Stevie Nicks, Jay Trahan as Lindsey Buckingham, Kirk Young as John, McVie, Yolie Millan as Christine McVie, Paul Durapau as Mick Fleetwood, and Jimmy Clark on keys, guitar, and vocals. If you missed the concert, Forever Mac shows several upcoming engagements on their website, including November 12 at Legacy Hall in Plano and December 10 at Iron Horse Pub in Wichita Falls.

Thanks to sponsors like State Farm and a grant from the Midlothian Community Development Corporation, Beats concerts are free.

Holiday events are next up for the Midlothian Parks Department, beginning with the annual tree-lighting ceremony on Thursday, December 1, 6 p.m. at downtown Heritage Park. Check the city’s website for all upcoming special event information, www.midlothian.tx.us/SpecialEvents.