Dallas Mayor Declares A State Of Disaster, Issues Curfew

Dallas Curfew Begins Tonight 7 p.m – 6 a.m

DALLAS — Mayor Eric Johnson on Sunday issued a Proclamation Declaring A Local State of Disaster. The Proclamation is a result of civil disorder and threats of rioting.

The proclamation allows the city manager, under Section 14B of the Dallas City Code, to issue emergency regulations, including a curfew.

The Dallas curfew begins this evening from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The boundaries are Oak Lawn to the north, Riverfront to the west, Corinth to the south, and Peak to the east including downtown, Deep Ellum, the Farmers Market, Cedars, Uptown, and Victory Park. Dallas Police Department is working with organizations and partners in these areas to communicate with their residents, businesses, and other stakeholders. Businesses are urged to close at 5 p.m. so all patrons and employees may avoid harm.

The disaster declaration is set to expire in seven days. The City of Dallas also remains under a Local State of Disaster for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Johnson has been in communication with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox, the White House, and faith leaders regarding the City’s response efforts.

After signing the declaration, Mayor Johnson issued the following statement:

“I am supportive of peaceful demonstrations, and police should protect the protesters and their right to express themselves in a lawful manner. And I understand and share their pain over the tragic, brutal, and senseless death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“But what we have seen from small groups this weekend was not a protest. They dishonored and exploited peaceful protesters and their message and engaged in selfish lawlessness that has nothing to do with human rights or Mr. Floyd’s death.

“We cannot allow anyone to loot or vandalize or threaten the lives and livelihoods of people in Dallas. Enough is enough. We need to put a stop to the criminal destruction of our city. Accordingly, at the request of our City’s law enforcement chain of command, I am issuing this disaster declaration to allow them to use extraordinary law enforcement tools such as a curfew to maintain order.

“Dallas has experienced unprecedented challenges and heartache over the last few months. For many communities of color, the public health and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic also compounded longstanding frustrations with systemic issues in our country. We must listen to one another, and we must learn to love each other.

“I love this city, and I love its kind, resilient people. We are strong, and we will get through this together.”

