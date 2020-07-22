Dallas County Sees New COVID-19 Cases Decrease

Are Masks Working in Dallas County?

Dallas- For the first time in 18 days, Dallas County reports less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases. Significantly less, with Dallas County Health and Human Services reporting 734 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). That brings the total case count in Dallas County to 43,026, including 537 deaths.

Today Dallas County reports 11 additional deaths:

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions .

. A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs. He had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

Children & COVID-19 In Dallas County

During the first three weeks of July, over 1,200 children under 18 in Dallas County were diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19. This includes 29 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 during that time frame.

Since June 1st, there have been 98 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children and staff reported from 65 separate daycares in Dallas County. This includes three staff members requiring hospitalization.

Jenkins Says This Data Point Is Encouraging

“I’m pleased to report that after a plateau in hospitalizations and new cases for the last six days, we are below 1,000 for the first time in 18 days with 734 cases today. One day does not make a trend but this is an encouraging data point. Wearing your mask and avoiding unnecessary trips and exposure to people outside your home is working Dallas County and North Texas. Please keep doing it. We all have a role to play in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Your role is to make smart decisions.

Always wear a mask when around other people outside your home, avoid trips outside the home that are not absolute necessities, and download the doctors’ recommendations for which activities are safe and unsafe at www.DallasCountyCOVID.org.

Their recommendations are in a color-coded chart that takes into account the amount of community spread, your health conditions and the conditions of those you care for. Use this as your cheat sheet to make good choices. Together we can do this North Texas if we put aside our selfish desires and focus on sacrifice for better public health and a stronger economy,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

Specific Guidance for the Public:

· County COVID-19 Related Health Guidance for the Public

· Dallas County Measures for Protecting An Institution’s Workforce from COVID-19 Infection: Employer/Employee Guidance

· Dallas County Guidance for Individuals at High-Risk for Severe COVID-19

